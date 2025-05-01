Robert De Niro's sweet message to daughter who has come out as transgender

Legendary actor Robert De Niro has issued a statement expressing his support for his daughter after she comes out as transgender.

De Niro said he has nothing but “love and support” for his daughter, Airyn De Niro, 29, who has come out as a trans woman .

In an interview with Them magazine, Airyn revealed they have been on hormone replacement therapy (HRT) since November 2024 and credited seeing trans women being “honest and open” in the media for her realising it wasn’t “too late” to transition.

Actor De Niro has shown unconditional support for his child and issued a heartfelt statement to The Hollywood Reporter reiterating it.

“I loved and supported Aaron as my son, and now I love and support Airyn as my daughter. I don’t know what the big deal is. I love all my children,” De Niro said.

81-year-old De Niro shares Airyn, and her twin brother Julian, with his ex-partner, the model Toukie Smith.

“There’s a difference between being visible and being seen,” Airyn told Them. “I don’t think I've been seen yet.”

The self-described “later bloomer” added: “I think a big part of [my transition] is also the influence Black women have had on me. I think stepping into this new identity, while also being more proud of my Blackness, makes me feel closer to them in some way.”

