The internet is reacting to the Supreme Court’s ruling on the definition of a woman

On 16 April 2025, a landmark ruling by the UK's Supreme Court concluded that transgender women will not be legally recognised as women under the Equality Act.

Campaign group For Women Scotland (FWS) were at the forefront of the campaign to bring this legislation forward, citing that "women" and "sex" should refer to biological women and biological sex. A motion which was put forward by Lord Hodge - a man, and unsurprisingly, celebrated by the likes of JK Rowling, who has been prominent in the conversation around gender.

While campaigners were seen cheering outside of court when the ruling was announced, for many, this isn't something to be proud of.

Concern has now been sparked about how this ruling will affect the transgender community, with trans women, even those with a gender recognition certificate, at risk of being excluded from single-sex spaces.

"As LGBT+ organisations across the country, we stand in solidarity with trans, intersex and non-binary folk as we navigate from here... We will never stop working towards equal rights for all LGBT+ people", a statement from Mermaids and Gendered Intelligence read off the back of the decision.

Naturally, the discourse has sparked a debate online, arguing that most women have never felt threatened by a transgender woman, and that instead, the attention should be on men (particularly with the rise of gender-based violence) and not on society's most marginalised groups.

There's also further complications when you put biological sex under a microscope, as intersex people also exist, making the discussion less black and white.





@maddylucydann I’m doctor and I oppose the UKs Supreme Court ruling

Maddy Lucy Dann, a TikToker who is also a UK doctor has weighed in on the situation in relation to medical care, and how the ruling won't change the way she treats patients.

"Your biological sex is only relevant to you, and maybe sometimes the doctor that sees you", she explains, noting that comments suggesting she treats people based on their gender identity rather than assigned sex at birth impacts their care.

Citing another video she made on the topic she added: "I am sick of the biological sex argument when it comes to people who are transgender... your transphobia is only thinly disguised by your apparent clinical concern for these people.

"You're not worried about the clinical care that they receive, you are just worried about belittling their identity."

Charithra Chandran, known for playing Edwina Sharma in Bridgerton, also shared her thoughts, branding transphobia "loser behaviour".





@charithra17 Loser behaviour to target an already vulnerable and oppressed group tbh

"My womanhood has never felt threatened by a trans woman...if you have, I think that speaks more to the fragility of your womanhood than anything about trans women", she began.

"For all those people who say they care about women's sports women's safety... where are you petitioning for more funding for women's sports? Where are you petitioning for better legislation to persecute sexual assaulting against women?

"You don't care about women, you just want to target those who are already oppressed."

@belpriestley I have no words we are truly going backwards #trans #proud

Bel Priestly, an actor who starred in Netflix's Heartstopper and identifies as a transgender woman posted her own reaction - in tears that she'd no longer be legally recognised as a woman.

"I have no words we are truly going backwards", she wrote alongside the video.

"Attacking trans women is attacking ALL women. You are one of us. Never let anyone tell you that you are not", one person commented underneath.

"I have never in my life felt unsafe or worried because of a trans woman, you're always welcome in women's spaces", another added.

Other prominent figures in the LGBT+ community are now calling on charities to speak out on the ruling, and highlight just how detrimental this could be not only for transgender men and women, but all women too.

