Women-only gym U-turns on including trans women – sparking a heated debate

The owner of London-based boutique gym 'The Girls Spot' has broken her silence after sparking a social media storm due to backtracking on her trans-inclusive policy.

Four years ago, a now-25-year-old fitness influencer Natalee Barnett tweeted: "Respectfully, if you have a problem with trans women attending my gym then you can find another gym to train at. I have discussed this several times before, trans women are women and also a minority that need to be protected. Please keep your transphobia away."

However, in a post shared on X/Twitter over the weekend, Barnett addressed the 2021 tweet, writing: "The Girls Spot operates as a female-only gym for biological women, tackling harassment, sexual assault & violence that women face inside the gym. The tweet circling was made 4 years ago and I was in the very early stages of creating a concept."

Barnett sparked a heated debate, prompting her to turn to TikTok to offer her perspective on the matter.

She told her 1.9 million followers that it took four years to make the decision, which wasn't a light one, nor "based on malice".

Barnett claimed she spoke with various communities and charities before establishing her decision to be a gym for biological women and girls.

In a TikTok clip, she opened up about how she had been "sexually assaulted inside of a gym", which created a "lot of trauma". She now wants to offer self-defence classes, including boxing and Muay Thai, along with educational classes on PCOS, hormone imbalances and menstrual cycles.

"It is pretty much female-orientated," she said. "I so strongly believe that everyone deserves a safe space."

Barnett emphasised that she is not transphobic, and she did not anticipate the response she received.

"Of course I knew people were going to be hurt or feel a way about it, but I care so much about safe spaces and I believe trans women deserve and need their own safe spaces," she said.

Barnett's decision sparked a heated discussion online, with some thanking her for "standing up for biological women and girls this way".

Another wrote: "BIOLOGICAL WOMEN SHOULDN'T FEEL BAD FOR CREATING SPACES FOR BIOLOGICAL WOMEN. WE SUPPORT YOU SIS. THE ENDDD."

A third supporter said: "Y’all so mad that there is finally a safe space for just biological women lol. If you don’t like her decision, then don’t sign up for the gym and find one you feel more comfortable in, simple."

Meanwhile, many more questioned how exactly she was going to police her policy, with one writing: "So what is your procedure to ensure that only biological women are in these spaces then babes? Are you gonna be checking everyone’s genitalia at the door? no matter which way you go about it."

Another said Barnett is "pushing such a dangerous narrative here," adding: "So sosososoosos disappointing."

A third added: "There’s no possible way to police this without being extremely discriminatory and causing unnecessary distress and trauma. It’s such a disappointing decision from everyone involved."

Indy100 reached out to Natalee Barnett for comment

