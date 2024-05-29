Trump supporters mocked for telling Robert DeNiro that his movies 'suck'

Robert De Niro is an unlikely name to get involved in the Trump trial, but after he called the actor a "wacko" and "pathetic", people can't help but mock the former president and his supporters.

On his social media platform Truth Social, Trump went on a rant about De Niro, after the Goodfellas actor stood outside the Manhattan courtroom where Trump's hush-money trial is taking place and criticised the likely GOP nominee.

De Niro was introduced by Biden campaign communications director, Michael Tyler, and called Trump "a monster" saying "he cannot be president of the United States again, never, ever."

In a rage, Trump then posted, "I never knew how small, both mentally and physical, Wacko Former Actor Robert De Niro was. Today, De Niro, who suffers from an incurable case of TRUMP DERANGEMENT SYNDROME [...], was met, outside the Courthouse, with a force far greater than the Radical Left - MAGA."

Donald Trump Jr. also weighed in, saying De Niro, "needs attention because it's been a while since he cranked out a good movie."

Whilst outside the courthouse, De Niro got heckled on numerous occasions by Trump supporters. De Niro called the former President's supporters "gangsters" and repeatedly replied "f*ck you" to them.

One Trump supporter told De Niro, "you're a nobody and your movies suck!" in a clip going viral on social media, and people can't help but laugh.

Many users called Trump's supporters "delusional":

Another compared the comment to "shouting at Messi in the street and telling him he's sh*t at football."

Another sports comparison was also made:

"They've lost their mind", wrote another user:

