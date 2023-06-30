Ryan Gosling fans are obsessed with him saying 'kenough'

Ryan Gosling is proving to be a hit with film fans on the Barbiemovie press tour as he continues to channel his character Ken - or "Kenergy," as he's previously remarked.

The 42-year-old's casting as Ken for the live-action movie once raised eyebrows but Gosling has proved the doubters wrong, with viewers praising the brief clips they've seen of his performance in the trailer.

Now the Barbie press tour is in Canada, Gosling's home turf which the marketing campaign paid tribute to with promotional posters of Gosling, with the tagline "#Kenada," after all, Gosling loves to combine “Ken” into as many words as he can.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

And he's at it once again.

This time at a press event joined by his sister Mandi, Gosling was asked by a reporter how the rest of us can find our "Kenergy," and he didn't disappoint with his response.

“It’s there the whole time,” Gosling said, and couldn't resist another Ken-based word combo, “You’ve got it so strong, I can feel it right now. Look no further; you are Kenough."





“It’s like Wi-fi, it's there but you don’t know how it’s really there. I don’t," and then hilariously asked the reporter if he could "explain Wi-fi."

To which the reporter said he could and then went on to say that Kenergy "is all around you."

"Right. And it might be affecting the bees, somehow? I’m not sure," Gosling quipped.



The brief clip has since gone viral on social media, as fans praised Gosling for his commitment to his character.

















































Elsewhere, here are 18 of the biggest Barbie brand collaborations ahead of the new movie and here are the funniest Barbie and Oppenheimer memes as the internet continues its meltdown.



The Barbie movie is out on July 21.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.