Ryan Gosling gushes over Ncuti Gatwa as Doctor Who and it's so sweet

Ryan Gosling says Ncuti Gatwa playing Doctor Who is “the most exciting thing that’s happening right now” in a sweet tribute to his Barbie co-star.

“I am such a big fan of Ncuti’s, he the coolest,” he admitted on The One Show, just weeks after he was spotted wearing a t-shirt dedicated to the 29-year-old. “Him playing Doctor Who is the most exciting thing that’s happening right now. I’m here for it."

Gatwa begins his role as The Doctor from Autumn 2022, taking over from Jodie Whittaker.

