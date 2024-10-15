What is Ryan Gosling filming in Portsmouth?

Ryan Gosling has been seen with a camera crew in a British port city.

The Hollywood actor was spotted filming on South Parade Pier in Southsea, Portsmouth where photos and videos were taken of Gosling who was sporting a yellow raincoat and glasses.

Gosling waved at excited fans as he left the pier after filming on Sunday (October 13).

His costume is for the main character he's playing named Ryland Grace, a school-teacher-turned-astronaut in the upcoming book-to-film adaptation Project Hail Mary.





According to the plot synopsis on IMDB, the story takes place in the near future when Ryland wakes up from a coma, alone, on a space station and can't remember who he is or what his mission involves.

As his memory slowly begins to return, he recalls he was sent to the Tau Ceti solar system, 12 light-years from Earth, to find a means of reversing a solar dimming event that could cause the extinction of humanity.

The movie is being directed by directors Phil Lord and Christopher Miller whose previous work includes 21 Jump Street and The Lego Movie, and other confirmed cast members include Sandra Hüller as Eva Stratt, Ryland's superior, and Milana Vayntrub.

It will be a while before we see the film in cinemas as the confirmed release date is March 20, 2026.

