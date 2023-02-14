Ryan Reynolds unveils latest 'family addition' photo

Actor, businessman, football team owner and professional troll Ryan Reynolds has once again gotten one over on his fans with a photo of the latest addition to his 'family.'

Over the weekend, there were suggestions that Reynolds and his wife Blake Lively had welcomed their fourth child into the world after Lively shared a picture on Instagram about 'Puppy Bowl Sunday 2023.'

However, the one detail of the post that got people talking was that Lively appeared to be no longer pregnant in a photo of herself next to Reynolds and his mother, Tammy.

Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter

There has been no official birth announcement by either of them on social media but Reynolds has now hinted at a possible arrival to his 'family.'

Posting on Twitter and Instagram the 46-year-old star wrote: "New addition to the family! The Deadpool family, for clarity. Which is just like a real family except with less swearing… Welcome, Emma Corrin!"

Corrin is perhaps best known for playing a young Princess Diana on season four of The Crown and has since starred in LadyChatterley's Lover and My Policeman.

She now joins Deadpool 3 in an unspecified role. The film is currently in pre-production and not due for release until 2024. This will be the third time that Reynolds has played the 'Merc with a Mouth' and Hugh Jackman will also return as the iconic Marvel hero Wolverine.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.