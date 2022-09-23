When you have to go, you have to go... even if the mic is still on.

Ryan Reynolds was caught peeing in a clip from the Disney+ show about the Wrexham football club that he co-owns with fellow actor Rob McElhenney.

The docuseries Welcome to Wrexhamfollows the pair's journey after they bought the National League back in November 2020 as the nine episodes "track their crash course in ownership and the interwoven fates of a team and a town."

In one clip, Spencer Harris, a former Wrexham Supporters Trust Society Board Member, is introducing McElenney to his family when the greetings are drowned out by the sound of Reynold's peeing in the bathroom after forgetting to take his microphone off.

As some subtitles appeared that read: "Ryan left his mic on in the bathroom...

"This is the actual sound of Ryan Reynolds peeing..."

Of course, McElenney seized the opportunity to share the clip on Twitter and joked it was one of the show's highlights.

"People are loving #WelcometoWrexham not just for its heart but for its @vancityreynolds peeing," he tweeted.

Safe to say Reynolds was surprised to see that the scene made it to the final cut, as he replied: "How did this end up in the f****** show?!?"

The topics of Wrexham and peeing previously aligned (strangely enough) back in April when Reynolds unveiled a urinal at the Racecourse Ground in dedication to McElhenny for his 45th birthday.

"Today we celebrate Mr Co-Chairman Robert Lucinda McElhenney with this memorial urinal," the Deadpool star said as he then cut the bow on the commemorative plaque and popped a bottle of champagne.

The plaque with McElhenney's face on it read: "This urinal is dedicated to Robert McElhenney on his birthday - April 14th. With love from Wrexham AFC. Paid for by Ryan Reynolds.

Perhaps McElhenney will gift Reynolds a commemorative plaque on a urinal after his impromptu pee made it on their show.

