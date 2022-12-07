Tuesday night was all about family for actor Ryan Reynolds. The always stylish Reynolds, 46, walked the red carpet at the People's Choice Awards sporting a grey Thom Browne suit, slick loafers, and some very special handmade bracelets.

The Deadpool actor accepted the People's Icon award, which is typically given to a person who has made notable contributions to film, television, or music.

Past recipients include Halle Berry, Jennifer Lopez, Jennifer Aniston, and Melissa McCarthy.

Fellow actor Lil Rel Howery presented the award to Reynolds at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California.



But as Reynolds got on stage to start his acceptance speech, fans noticed some colorful bracelets hanging off of Reynold's right wrist.

Getty Images

The colorful yarn and beaded bracelets appear to be creations made by Reynolds's three daughters, James, 7, Inez, 6, and Betty, 3, who he shared with actor and wife, Blake Lively.

One of the bracelets seems to say "Dad" except the middle bead is a "v" instead of an "a".

"My daughter spelled dad "D V D" which I think is weirdly a double entendre for my job," Reynolds told Access Hollywood in November.

The touching tribute to Reynolds' red carpet style was made more heartwarming after Reynolds thanked his wife and children in his acceptance speech.

“I’d be pretty remiss if I didn’t mention that it starts with my family and it ends with my family,” Reynolds said in his speech.



“Blake, my girls, you are quite literally my heart. You’re my hope. You’re my happiness. I joke that my family exhausts me, but in reality, you give me more strength than any man could possibly deserve," Reynolds said.

Lively was unable to join Reynolds at the award show because she is expecting the couple's fourth child soon.

During the awards show, Shania Twain used Reynolds' name in her song That Don't Impress Me Much by replacing her line "Okay, so you're a Brad Pitt" with "Okay, so you're a Ryan Reynolds."

