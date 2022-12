Shania Twain has finally switched up her iconic 'Brad Pitt' line from 'That Don't Impress Me Much' by surprising fans at the People's Choice Awards.

The singer was performing the 90s hit, when she changed: "Ok, so you're Brad Pitt?" to "Ok, so you're Ryan Reynolds?" while she looked the fellow Canadian dead in the eye.

“Oh my God, me?” the actor mouthed back in shock, as the crowd went wild for the interaction.

