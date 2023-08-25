Kim Cattrall loves Selena Gomez's TikTok tribute to Samantha Jones

Kim Cattrall has given her stamp of approval to Selena Gomez's TikTok tribute to Samantha Jones.

The 67-year-old played the confident public relations professional in Sex And The City and recently reprised the fan-favourite character during a guest appearance in the season two finale of the spin-off series And Just Like That...

But an iconic quote from Samantha Jones has been going viral on TikTok, from a SATC scene where a married lover of hers calls to inform that he has broken up with his wife - only for her not to recognise who he is.

"I told my wife," the man said on the phone, to which Jones replied: "Who is this?"

Many people have been miming the scene on TikTok, including Selena Gomez who made the video to promote her new single called Single Soon which dropped today (August 25).

The video received over 43.2m and so managed to gain the attention of Cattrall herself.

Taking to Twitter/X, the actor retweeted the clip and in the quote tweet wrote: "I approve this message," with the lip print emoji.





Fans loved seeing Cattrall interact with Gomez's tribute to her character.





















Meanwhile, Catrall's And Just Like That cameo was 71 seconds long in a short but sweet appearance where she spoke to Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker) on the phone from a taxi as she couldn't make it to New York to say her goodbye's to the apartment Carrie is moving out of due to her flight being delayed.

Elsewhere, Selena Gomez video has fans convinced she's shading Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez wrapped in a blanket has become an instant meme.

