Did The Simpsons predict Threads?

From Donald Trump's 2016 election victory to the shocking twist at the end of Game of Thrones, it seems that The Simpsons has a knack for predicting the future - and now some believe it predicted the new social media app Threads.

The cartoon series has been running for 35 years since it first took to screens in 1989 and has become a part of pop culture in the 750 episodes that have aired.

During this time, The Simpsons have covered a wide selection of topics from politics to celebrities, and as a result, it has eerily managed to foretell news or events that have not happened yet.

Some recent examples include the unexpected connection between theTitanic sub and foreseeing the controversial Willow Project.

Most recently, people believe the show predicted Meta's new social media platform, Threads, which is said to rival Twitter.

The "evidence" that has been circulating around the internet is a photo of Homer Simpson with his ear circled as it appears to be drawn like an "@" sign, strikingly similar to the Threads logo, which is shown beside the image.

"The Simpsons predicted threads?!??" Twitter user @bestinteracted asked.

However, all is not what it seems since Homer's ears are drawn differently in the cartoon show, and so the image is not real, rather it has been edited to make it look like the Threads logo.

Someone was quick to point this out in response.

So, in conclusion - no, The Simpsons did not predict the Threads app.

