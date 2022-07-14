Voice of Bart Simpson surprises Stormzy in amazing clip

Nancy Cartwright aka Bart Simpson had the most epic of surprises for rapper Stormzy, when she attended one of Ed Sheeran‘s recent shows at Wembley Stadium.

Bumping into him backstage, the pair embraced with a hug when an excited Stormzy told the voice actress: “You’re a legend.” He enthusiastically added: “I need a picture!”

In fact, it was such a successful run-in that Cartwright captioned the clip acknowledging the 28-year-old as 'Bart's new BFF'.

Goals.

