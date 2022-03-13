Not long after opening an expensive restaurant in Knightsbridge, London, internet personality Nusret “Salt Bae” Gökçe now appears to have moved on to a healthier alternative to slabs of meat – instead declaring his love for the humble avocado.

In a video posted to his Instagram account on Saturday, Salt Bae is seen aggressively deskinning an avocado and pushing it out the device, before saying the name of the fruit in an unusual accent and letting it fall onto the table.

It isn’t the first time that the social media star has made content about the food, as he was filmed using an excessively large knife to chop off the top of four avocados last month – again celebrating the fruit with his bizarre pronunciation.

Fans were taken aback in November, when Salt Bae uploaded a video praising London as his “big dream” and many followers heard his voice for the first time.

Now, people are branding his latest social media post about the fruit as “weird” and “cringe”.

One commented: “You’re so weird… It’s cringeworthy.”

“You are so weird in the best way,” wrote another Instagram user.

A third replied: “Cringy af tbh lol.”

Others, meanwhile, took the opportunity to mock Salt Bae’s “ridiculous” food prices, with a giant tomahawk steak setting you back £630.

The top comment on the post jokes “that’ll be $500”, while another said “that’ll be £45 for that n’ all”.

Over on Twitter, The Blindboy Podcast – who shared the video to the platform – claimed Salt Bae says avocado “in a Limerick accent”.

“Found a second video, can now confirm that Salt Bae says avocado in a Limerick city accent. This is real,” they went on to add.

As Very Serious Journalists, we can confirm that the video is real, but we really wish it wasn’t.

