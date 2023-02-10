Poor right-wingers. It was only two weeks ago that they were getting angry over the “raunchy” music video for Sam Smith’s track “I’m Not Here To Make Friends”, and a week after that that they were crying over the singer’s “satanic” performance at the Grammy Awards in Los Angeles (even when the Church of Satan itself said it was “nothing special”)…

Now, they’re angry about Smith’s latest magazine shoot. Yes, really.

The pathetic reaction comes after Smith shared a picture of themselves on the cover of Perfect, a fashion magazine which will release “Issue Four” on the theme of “autonomy” next Saturday.

The snap sees them laying on the floor sporting a revealing outfit made up of pink tape, with pink gloves to boot. Fabulous.

A description of the print issue reads: “Autonomy: the power of self, of personal choice, of independence. It is the ability to make one’s own decisions, to live as we see fit.

“In this issue, we have gathered a stellar cast of incredible human beings, each of whom has carved their own path and soldiered forward to leave a profound mark on this world.”

Smith certainly fits the bill in that regard, coming out as non-binary in 2019 and clearly celebrating their identity and sexuality ever since.

How we wish they didn’t have to deal with all the incessant outrage over that fact, though, as some Twitter users fumed the image was “f***ing ridiculous” and called for them to be “cancelled”.

Thankfully, there were celebratory comments about the magazine cover too, which we’re more than happy to share:





Smith is evidently exhibiting a little bit of self-love, which we’re here for. Protect them at all costs.

