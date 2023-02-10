Celebrities
Poor right-wingers. It was only two weeks ago that they were getting angry over the “raunchy” music video for Sam Smith’s track “I’m Not Here To Make Friends”, and a week after that that they were crying over the singer’s “satanic” performance at the Grammy Awards in Los Angeles (even when the Church of Satan itself said it was “nothing special”)…
Now, they’re angry about Smith’s latest magazine shoot. Yes, really.
The pathetic reaction comes after Smith shared a picture of themselves on the cover of Perfect, a fashion magazine which will release “Issue Four” on the theme of “autonomy” next Saturday.
The snap sees them laying on the floor sporting a revealing outfit made up of pink tape, with pink gloves to boot. Fabulous.
A description of the print issue reads: “Autonomy: the power of self, of personal choice, of independence. It is the ability to make one’s own decisions, to live as we see fit.
“In this issue, we have gathered a stellar cast of incredible human beings, each of whom has carved their own path and soldiered forward to leave a profound mark on this world.”
Smith certainly fits the bill in that regard, coming out as non-binary in 2019 and clearly celebrating their identity and sexuality ever since.
How we wish they didn’t have to deal with all the incessant outrage over that fact, though, as some Twitter users fumed the image was “f***ing ridiculous” and called for them to be “cancelled”.
Thankfully, there were celebratory comments about the magazine cover too, which we’re more than happy to share:
\u201ci\u2019m sorry but i went from being totally sam smith ambivalent to being a stan just cause of the haters\u2026 and now they release this image of perfection????\n\nfat queers stay winning!\u201d— buy tickets to my play im broke xoxo (@buy tickets to my play im broke xoxo) 1676003022
\u201cAs a gay person who isn\u2019t skinny, has no muscles and who has been called Fat by members of the gay community frequently, it\u2019s a joy to see Sam Smith living their life. \n\nI see all your negative comments and you may be \u201cconventionally beautiful\u201d but on the inside you\u2019re rotting.\u201d— jd (@jd) 1676040025
\u201cI saw someone say \u201cif I see anyone tweet that pic of Sam Smith I\u2019ll unfollow them\u201d so I\u2019m using this as a way of getting rid of you judgmental hoes - this is ART. I love fat queerness. \u2764\ufe0f\u201d— lottie l\u2019amour (she/her) \ud83d\udc96\u2728 (@lottie l\u2019amour (she/her) \ud83d\udc96\u2728) 1676030368
\u201clisten, I don\u2019t even really like sam smith and this is a fucking serve, they look fucking hot and y\u2019all are just fatphobic\u201d— LoAnne B. Hole (@LoAnne B. Hole) 1676036048
\u201cThis is the kind of unabashed IN YOUR MOTHER FUCKING FACE queer shit I grew up praying would someday be at the forefront of pop culture. I adore them and everything they represent for an entire demographic of us that have never felt seen. \ud83d\ude02\u2764\ufe0f\ud83d\ude4f\ud83c\udffb\u201d— wreckno (@wreckno) 1676007351
\u201cSam Smith is in a cafe with a friend, scrolling through twitter and having a proper old giggle at the fuss. I hope.\u201d— Shaparak Khorsandi \u0634\u0627\u067e\u0631\u06a9 \u062e\u0631\u0633\u0646\u062f\u06cc (@Shaparak Khorsandi \u0634\u0627\u067e\u0631\u06a9 \u062e\u0631\u0633\u0646\u062f\u06cc) 1676034780
Smith is evidently exhibiting a little bit of self-love, which we’re here for. Protect them at all costs.
