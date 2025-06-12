Video

Karoline Leavitt dismisses reporter's question on LA Trump protests calling it 'stupid'play icon

Karoline Leavitt dismisses reporter's question on LA Trump protests calling it 'stupid'

Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt is sparking debate online after she dismissed a reporter's question about ongoing protests during a White House press conference on Wednesday (June 11) calling it "stupid."

After Donald Trump claimed those protesting his birthday military parade on Sunday in Washington D.C. would have "harsh consequences," reporter Jasmine Wright of NOTUS asked Leavitt if the President would allow peaceful protests at the celebrations.

Leavitt was quick to dismiss the reporters question saying, "Of course the president supports peaceful protests, what a stupid question."

