Video
Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt is sparking debate online after she dismissed a reporter's question about ongoing protests during a White House press conference on Wednesday (June 11) calling it "stupid."
After Donald Trump claimed those protesting his birthday military parade on Sunday in Washington D.C. would have "harsh consequences," reporter Jasmine Wright of NOTUS asked Leavitt if the President would allow peaceful protests at the celebrations.
Leavitt was quick to dismiss the reporters question saying, "Of course the president supports peaceful protests, what a stupid question."
Why not read...
- Karoline Leavitt takes a swipe at LGBTQ+ community in Harvard row
- Trump official says ‘hatred has no place’ in US - and gets fact-checked
Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter
How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel
Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings
German Chancellor shuts Trump down on D-Day comments