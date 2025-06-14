Trump's D.C. military parade: Dates, timings, weather, schedule, and protests explained.

Today (June 14), a military parade is set to take place in Washington D.C. to mark the 250th anniversary of the US Army.

The day also happens to coincide with Flag Day and President Trump's 79th birthday, who promised earlier this month that it will be a "spectacular military parade" that is "like no other."

"We have the greatest missiles in the world. We have the greatest submarines in the world. We have the greatest army tanks in the world. We have the greatest weapons in the world. And we're going to celebrate it," he said last month in an interview with NBC’s “Meet the Press.

Here is everything you need to know about the military parade.

What can we expect?

Army service members line up outside the Department of Agriculture Building on June 14, 2025 in Washington, DC. The U.S. Army is marking its 250th anniversary with a military parade along Constitution Avenue that includes roughly 6,600 troops, 150 vehicles, and over 50 aircraft. The parade, which coincides with President Donald Trump's 79th birthday, is designed to tell the history of the Army Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

With uniformed soldiers, flyovers, tanks and armoured vehicles and even parachute jumps (6,600 soldiers, 50 helicopters and 60-ton M1 Abrams battle tanks), it's anticipated to be the biggest military parade the US has put on in decades.

Meanwhile, the US army expects as many as 200,000 people could possibly attend the festivities

But it comes with a hefty price tag, with the spectacle estimated to cost anywhere between $25 million and $45 million, according to Army spokesperson Heather J. Hagan.

Some of the costs include repairing streets in DC, which weren't built to withstand the weight of tanks and armoured vehicles - e.g. Abrams tank weighs about 70 tons (63 tonnes) and the maximum weight DC roads can cope with is 40 tons (36 tonnes), as per the DC Department of Transport.

The last time the US organised a parade like this was back in 1991 to celebrate the end of the Gulf War, where 8,000 troops marched at the event.

What time does the parade start?

A US soldier climbs a rope as he participates in a fitness competition during the Army 250th Anniversary Parade on the National Mall in Washington, DC on June 14, 2025. Trump's long-held dream of a parade will come true as nearly 7,000 troops plus dozens of tanks and helicopters rumble through the capital in an event officially marking the 250th anniversary of the US army. Photo by AMID FARAHI/AFP via Getty Images

According to the schedule, the military parade is expected to start at around 6:30 p.m. ET tonight (11:30 p.m. BST).

The parade will begin at the corner of Constitution Avenue NW and 23rd Street and make its way to finish on 15th Street alongside the National Mall, where it is scheduled to end at around 7:45 or 8 p.m. ET (12:45 a.m. or 1:00 a.m. BST).

Trump will watch the parade from a 100-foot-wide stand located on the north side of Constitution Avenue.

What is the weather expected to be like?

It is forecast to thunderstorm in Washington D.C. during Trump's military parade, which could put a dampener on the celebrations.

“Rain won’t stop us, the tanks don’t melt, but if there’s lightning then that puts the crowd at risk,” Steve Warren, Army chief spokesman, told The Times.

Although Trump isn't deterred by this, as he said on Thursday night that the weather “doesn’t matter ... Doesn’t affect the tanks at all. Doesn’t affect the soldiers. They’re used to it.”

Are protests happening at the same time?

Yes, there are an estimated 2,000 "No Kings" protests in cities across the US expected to take place today (June 14) - however, there is no protest planned in Washington D.C, where the military parade is happening.

Protest organiser No Kings explained the reason for their approaching demonstration is "a direct response to Donald Trump’s self-aggrandizing $100 million military parade and birthday celebration, an event funded by taxpayers while millions are told there's no money for Social Security, SNAP, Medicaid, or public schools," and hope that the demonstrations will shift the focus from the military parade, with their flagship protest happening in Philadelphia.

