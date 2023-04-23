Reality TV star thrown off flight after the 'devil came over her'

Reality star Savannah Chrisley was kicked off a Southwest Airlines flight after confessing, "the devil came over me."

The 25-year-old took to her Instagram Stories earlier this week with a candid rant after allegedly being refused to bring her carry-on luggage on board.

In the clip, she told her 2.7 million followers that she had tried to compromise with a flight attendant in an attempt to take her bag with her.

"I was like, 'Okay, if you wouldn't mind, I'm gonna take my bag on the flight, see if I can't make it fit and if not, I'll check it," she said.

The staff member told her that was not possible before reportedly calling her an "unruly passenger".

Savannah said the pilot had to get involved, who allegedly told the flight attendant to "calm down" and that they would find space for her bag.

"The Southwest attendant literally looked at the pilot — the man who was flying our plane and is responsible for our safety — and said stay out of it," she claimed.

"Now, I'm not gonna lie, when this Southwest attendant told the pilot to calm down, I told him that there was no need for him to be an a**hole today, and then he threw me off the flight," Chrisley suggested.



She also told her followers that she had to get home to a 10-year-old, to which he allegedly responded: "I don't care."

At this point, Chrisley confessed to getting increasingly frustrated.

"I told him that I hope he finds a better purpose for his life. Maybe I shouldn't have said it, but the devil came over me, and Jesus did not come out," she said.

She called the airline "awful" before commending the "real good looking" pilot, who she suggested should "switch airlines."

In a statement to Fox News Digital, the airline suggested their incident report differs from Chrisley's.

"We're aware of the video and our initial reports indicate a different story than the one from the Customer's account, as she arrived at the gate late in the boarding process and repeatedly insulted our Employee after being asked to gate-check her bag," they said.

"As a result, the Customer was denied boarding on her original flight, and we booked her on a later flight the same day."

