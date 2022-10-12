Scarlett Johansson has spoken about her experiences as a young star in Hollywood and admitted that she felt 'hypersexualized' as a child actor.

The 37-year-old said she felt “objectified and pigeonholed” after making her name in the industry in the early 00s.

Johansson appeared in films like Home Alone 3 before becoming a household name after her performance in Lost In Translation in 2003.

The actress told the Armchair Expert podcast host Dax Shepard: “I kind of became objectified and pigeonholed in this way where I felt like I wasn’t getting offers for work for things that I wanted to do.”

“I remember thinking to myself, ‘I think people think I’m 40 years old.’ It somehow stopped being something that was desirable and something that I was fighting against.”

Scarlett appeared in Home Alone 3 back in 1997 Getty/20th Century Entertainment

Johansson went on to explain how people always assumed she was much older than she was, having appeared in her first film North in 1994 when she was 9.

“Because I think everybody thought I was older and that I’d been [acting] for a long time, I got kind of pigeonholed into this weird hypersexualized thing. I felt like [my career] was over,” the actress added. “It was like, ‘That’s the kind of career you have, these are the roles you’ve played.’ And I was like, ‘This is it?’”

She added: “The runway is not long on that. So it was scary at that time. In a weird way, I was like, ‘Is this it?’ I attributed a lot of that to the fact that people thought I was much, much older than I was.”

