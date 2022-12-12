Actress and singer Selena Gomez left a sad response on a TikTok video that said she was "always skinny" in her past relationship with ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber.

The video, which was uploaded on 29 November by the account @donttellmymomma.fr, showed a compilation of photos taken of the "Calm Down" singer from the past.

"The reason why Selena is always skinny when she dates Justin," the video's onscreen caption reads.

It even showed a screenshot of Gomez allegedly responding to a fan who said Bieber "really messed up" but still supports "Jelena forever."

In the screenshot, Gomez told the fan: "No love. [He'd] rather models. I'm just too normal."

@donttellmymomma.fr He rathers models..My poor baby. #selenagomez

And with over 4.1 million views, the video seemed to catch the attention of the star, who responded to the video with one sad face emoji.

The original poster responded back to Gomez with a simple "YOU DID NOT," followed by two crying face emojis.

Other people took to the video's comment section to give their opinions on what the sad face emoji meant.

Some also believed that she was showing her disappointment over her body being the subject of conversation.

One person wrote: "I don't even believe that was her account that commented on that post, and she probably thinks what sad is this is even being talked about or believed."

"If you actually watch Selena's content, you'll know that she is saying it in a sarcastic way," another speculated.

A third wrote: "She was always slim, she just gained a bit of weight now, but she's still beautiful. Y'all are reaching."

In April, Entertainment Tonight reported on Gomez uploading a TikTok video railing against those who had bad things to say about her weight.

She said she didn't "care" about her weight "because people b***h about it anyway."

"B***h, I am perfect the way I am. Moral of the story? Bye," Gomez concluded.

In 2015, the former Disney star was diagnosed with lupus. As a result, she has to take medication for the disease and received a kidney transplant in 2017.

Speaking with the Giving Back Generation podcast in 2019, the star shared what it's like living with lupus and how her health has changed.

Gomez said that her weight tends to fluctuate because of the medicine she has "to take" for the rest of her life.

In 2009, Selena and Justin got introduced by their managers, and a relationship started with them in 2010.

But the former couple ended up having an on-and-off relationship over the years until they broke up for good in 2018.

In November, People reported that the actress released her Apple TV+ documentary, Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me, and dished on her past relationship with Bieber.

Gomez said she started looking at the relationship in a positive light noting that the breakup was "needed."

"I just think that needed to happen, and ultimately, it was the best thing that ever happened to me," she said.

