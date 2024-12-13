Congratulatory messages flooded in when Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco announced their surprise engagement.

On Wednesday (11 December), the 'Calm Down' singer took to Instagram with a series of wholesome snaps detailing the proposal. From a glimpse of her diamond ring, to the romantic picnic set up and an emotional photo of Gomez after the big questions, fans and familiar faces were overjoyed for the 32-year-old.

"Forever begins now," Gomez captioned the post, to which Blanco, 36, replied in the comments: "Hey wait … that’s my wife."

Fans soon turned their attention to one show of support from Hailey Bieber, with many inundating X/Twitter with their reactions.

"Finally, a moment of unity in the celebrity drama," one wrote, while another humoured: "Not Selena and Hailey secretly becoming besties while we’re all out here confused."

"We love to see women supporting women," another user wrote, adding: "This made my heart happy."

A fourth quizzed: "Can yall drop the Imaginary beef now???"

Before Gomez started dating Blanco, she was in a relationship with Hailey's now-husband, Justin Bieber. They continued to date on and off for several years.





Things later got romantic with Benny Blanco, a 36-year-old American music producer and writer for some of the biggest names in Hollywood, specifically in the pop and hip-hop realm.

The pair met each other through professional introductions and mutual connections when Blanco worked on the production of Gomez's singles 'Same Old Love' and 'Kill Em With Kindness'.

They came back together for her 2021 song 'I Can’t Get Enough', and then again for 'Single Soon' in 2023.

It wasn't until December that Gomez officially confirmed her relationship with the music producer with a one-word response.

In response to an Instagram post sharing the headline 'Selena Gomez Seemingly Confirms Relationship With Benny Blanco,' the Rare Beauty founder simply responded: "Facts".

