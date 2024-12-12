Selena Gomez fans flooded the star with congratulatory messages following her engagement to Benny Blanco.

The star broke the news on her Instagram with a post captioned, "Forever begins now," along with a carousel of wholesome snaps of the engagement set up, her stunning ring and the emotion that followed.

From professional beginnings to a blossoming friendship and now an engagement, here's everything we know:

Who is Benny Blanco?

Benny Blanco is a 36-year-old American music producer and writer for some of the biggest names in Hollywood, specifically in the pop and hip-hop realm.

His career started in his teens in the early 2000s when he started collaborating with Dr Luke. Before long, he worked with the likes of Kesha and Britney Spears.

Some of the songs Blanco has written and produced include Ed Sheeran's 'Don't' and 'Castle on the Hill', Justin Bieber's 'Love Yourself', Rihanna's 'Diamonds', Tory Lanez 'Luv', and Maroon 5's 'Moves Like Jagger', 'Payphone' and 'Maps'.

Blanco has previously worked under the pseudonym "Benni Benassi" and has made appearances in a variety of music videos.

Getty Images





How did Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco first meet?

The pair met each other through professional introductions and mutual connections when Blanco worked on the production of Gomez's singles 'Same Old Love' and 'Kill Em With Kindness'.

They came back together for her 2021 song 'I Can’t Get Enough', and then again for 'Single Soon' in 2023.

In past interviews, the pair opened up about establishing a genuine friendship and connection before it became romantic.





The full timeline of Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco's relationship:

July 2023

Last summer, the pair posed alongside Paris Hilton in photos from her 31st birthday.

One snap, showing Gomez's arms wrapped around Blanco sparked dating rumours online.





December 2023

It wasn't until December that Gomez officially confirmed her relationship with the music producer with a one-word response.

In response to an Instagram post sharing the headline 'Selena Gomez Seemingly Confirms Relationship With Benny Blanco,' the Rare Beauty founder simply responded: "Facts".

Later that month, Gomez shared a string of photos captioned, "New York, my favorite moments [with] you this week," with the last snap being the pair sharing a kiss.





January 2024

In the new year, the pair made their first public appearance at a Los Angeles Lakers game.

A few days later, Gomez was nominated for a Golden Globe award for Only Murders in the Building. Despite not winning, she turned to Instagram with a photo of her and Blanco, captioned: "I won."





May 2024

During an appearance on The Howard Stern Show, Blanco shared some wholesome comments about Gomez and their future together.

When Stern said he predicts marriage for the pair, Blanco responded: "You and me both."

"When I look at her, I do say, I’m always just like, ‘I don’t know a world where it could be better than this," he said elsewhere in the interview.

July 2024

The pair spent 4 July together with the beauty mogul sharing a snap of the pair together on social media.

Blanco also shared a few snaps of Gomez on his account.





October 2024

The pair were spotted at Gomez's annual Rare Impact Fund Benefit which aims "to raise awareness and funds in support of youth mental health globally."

Getty Images





December 2024

The pair got engaged with Gomez turning to Instagram on 11 December to share the news.

"Forever begins now," she penned as the caption, as Blanco responded in the comments: "hey wait… that’s my wife."





