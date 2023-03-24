Selena Gomez calls for Hailey Bieber feud to end after death threats were sent

Selena Gomez has finally broken her silence following the speculated feud with Hailey Bieber.

In a post to her Instagram Stories on Friday (24 March), the former Disney star wrote: "Hailey Bieber reached out to me and let me know that she has been receiving death threats and such hateful negativity."

Gomez continued: "This isn't what I stand for. No one should have to experience hate or bullying. I've always advocated for kindness and really want this all to stop."

It comes after fans alleged that a handful of Bieber's social media posts were "cruelly" directed at Gomez.

Last month, the model shared a TikTok lip-syncing along to a popular audio with friends Kendall Jenner and Justine Skye: "I’m not saying she deserves it, but God’s timing is always right."

It came at a time when Gomez was being body shamed – and many believed it to be linked to Bieber's video that was soon deleted.

Bieber insisted it was not directed at the singer, writing: "I never comment on this type of thing but we were just having a girls' night and did a random TikTok sound for fun. It’s not directed at anyone."

Selena then commented on a fan's video highlighting the suspicious timing, writing: "It’s OK. I don’t let these things get me down. Be nice to everyone."







Days later, things got messier when Kylie Jenner entered the chat.

Gomez posted a silly video to TikTok sharing her newly laminated eyebrows with followers which she said she "accidentally laminated too much."

Hours later, Jenner posted an Instagram Story of herself with text that read, "this was an accident???" over her eyebrows. In another Instagram Story, Jenner posted a screenshot of her FaceTime with Bieber where they zoomed in on both their eyebrows.

TikToker Nuha, who covers entertainment news, posted several videos about the strangely-timed posts wondering if Jenner was "shading Selena Gomez."

But both Jenner and Gomez quickly took to Nuha’s comment section to set the record straight.

Jenner wrote, "this is reaching. No shade towards Selena ever and I didn’t see her eyebrow posts! You guys are making something out of nothing. This is silly."

Gomez agreed with Jenner adding, "It’s all unnecessary. I’m a fan of Kylie!"



