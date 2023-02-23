This past week, drama unfolded on TikTok after Kylie Jenner, 25, posted a video with her friend Hailey Bieber seemingly shading Selena Gomez, 30. The video was made shortly after Gomez surpassed Jenner as the most followed woman on Instagram.



Originally, Gomez posted a silly video to TikTok sharing her newly laminated eyebrows with followers which she said she “accidentally laminated too much.”

Hours later, Jenner posted an Instagram Story of herself with text that read, “this was an accident???” over her eyebrows. In another Instagram Story, Jenner posted a screenshot of her FaceTime with Bieber where they zoomed in on both their eyebrows.

Immediately the internet spiraled, believing Jenner and Bieber were mocking Gomez’s eyebrow story.

TikToker Nuha, who covers entertainment news, posted several videos about the strangely-timed posts wondering if Jenner was “shading Selena Gomez.”

But both Jenner and Gomez quickly took to Nuha’s comment section to set the record straight.

Jenner wrote, “this is reaching. No shade towards Selena ever and I didn’t see her eyebrow posts! You guys are making something out of nothing. This is silly.”

Gomez agreed with Jenner adding, “It’s all unnecessary. I’m a fan of Kylie!”

But people aren’t convinced that Jenner wasn’t trying to subtly mock Gomez, especially after posting with Bieber.

Comments calling Jenner and Bieber "mean girls" and "bullies" flooded Nuha's TikTok page, even after Jenner made her statement.

This is not the first time rumors circulated about a feud between Gomez and Bieber.

Last year, Bieber went on the Call Her Daddy podcast to seemingly set the record straight about her relationship with her husband Justin Bieber before Gomez's documentary My Mind & Me was released.

Gomez and Justin Bieber dated on and off from 2010 until 2018. Bieber and Justin got married in 2018.

But despite Bieber and Gomez's shared dating history, and some allegations of drama, both Gomez and Jenner are denying there are any issues between them.

