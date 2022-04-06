Fresh ink! Selling Sunset's Amanza Smith got a face tattoo that might shock fans.

The reality TV star took to Instagram to share a photo of her which features the word "invincible" in cursive along her jawline. "Go hard or go home," Smith said of the bold addition.

In a video that showed herself in the process of getting the tattoo, Smith wrote in the caption, "...Yes, technically it's a [face] tattoo. You can see it only when I look way up though! I'm crazy y'all but not totally crazy! @opal_tattoo and Zara are amazing! She’s such a sweet soul and her shop is adorable! Thank you for my new ink! ❤️🙏🏽"

But that's not the only body art Smith went home with. As she said, she went hard and got an additional two tattoos elsewhere on her hands.

Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter

In other photos, Smith who is a mother to her daughter Noah and son Braker, showed off a tattoo that read, "mom" and a "pray" tattoo with the "pr" on one hand and the "ay" on the other. When brought together in the praying stance, it clearly spells out the word.

And if you're wondering what her fellow co-stars think of the tattoo, they shared their thoughts in the comments with one person even admitting that they had recently gotten inked as well.

Chrishell Stause commented, "I'll show u my new one when I see u! Didn't commit this much tho. Just a cute tiny thing. Miss u!! Xoxo," while Emma Hernan wrote, "You're the coolest human I know."

"Ok, this has totally inspired me to FINALLY get a tattoo!! Such unique and perfect spots done so beautifully… Just like you!" wrote one fan.

"The jawline tatt is actually genius," said another.

The fifth season of Netflix's real estate reality series is set to return to our screens on Friday, April 22

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.