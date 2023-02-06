Shania Twain turned up to the Grammys dressed like Harry Styles

It was hard to miss Shania Twain on the Grammy’s red carpet.

Wearing a massive black-and-white, polka-dotted hat, Twain, 47, made a statement with an outfit that she said was an homage to Harry Styles.

“Fashion is all about experimenting,” she said with a smile.

The singer-songwriter opted for a suit that matched her massive hat and chose to sport a red wig to bring "a pop of color" to the black and white outfit.

The extraordinary outfit seemed to channel Styles, 29, who often chooses to wear bright colors, interesting textures, and androgynous looks on the red carpet.

According to the New York Times, Twain previously said she would be paying homage to Styles on the red carpet. Styles has often cited Twain as his idol.



Twain's outfit was designed by the up-and-coming designer Harris Reed who also designed Styles' dress for Vogue.

Twain is presenting the award for Country Album of the Year.



