Harry Styles has recently addressed the "queerbaiting" accusations that have previously been made against him and opened up about "figuring out sexuality."

Speaking to Rolling Stone, the As It Was singer said that he hasn't actually "publically been with anyone," of any gender.

"Sometimes people say, ‘You've only publicly been with women,' and I don't think I've publicly been with anyone," he said. "If someone takes a picture of you with someone, it doesn't mean you're choosing to have a public relationship or something."



Queerbaiting is where somebody takes on the looks and aesthetics of the LGBTQ+ community for profit without labelling their sexuality, which is what some critics have complained Styles does who is known for his gender-fluid fashion.

Many people have been left unimpressed with Styles's comments on the issue which have sparked a debate.









































Styles made headlines when he became Vogue magazine’s first-ever solo male cover star in 2019, he sported a Gucci dress which caused backlash as Pose actor Billy Porter said: "All [Styles] has to do is be white and straight," to be seen as groundbreaking.

"I was the first one doing it and now everybody is doing it," Porter said. "I’m not dragging Harry Styles, but...He doesn’t care, he’s just doing it because it’s the thing to do. This is politics for me. This is my life."

Porter later apologised to Styles during an appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert: "Harry Styles, I apologise to you for having your name in my mouth,” he said. “It’s not about you. The conversation is not about you."

Although Styles hasn't expressed his sexuality publically, he often waves the Pride flag at his shows, and helped a fan come out at one of them.

His unreleased song Medicine alludes to sexual fluidity with the lyrics: "The boys and the girls are here/I mess around with them/and I'm OK with it."

The 28-year-old stars in the upcoming 1950s romance film My Policeman, where he plays a British policeman who begins a same-sex love affair with a museum curator (David Dawson) and discussed his latest role with Rolling Stone.

"It's obviously pretty unfathomable now to think, ‘Oh, you couldn't be gay. That was illegal,'" Styles said. "I think everyone, including myself, has your own journey with figuring out sexuality and getting more comfortable with it."

"So much of gay sex in film is two guys going at it, and it kind of removes the tenderness from it," he added.



"There will be, I would imagine, some people who watch it who were very much alive during this time when it was illegal to be gay, and [director Michael Grandage] wanted to show that it's tender and loving and sensitive."

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.