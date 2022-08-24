Shaquille O'Neal has revealed that he thinks the Earth could be flat because he "didn't tip over" during a flight.

The NBA legend appeared on Australian radio show Kyle and Jackie O and said he 'likes listening' to theories claiming the Earth isn’t round – while also admitting that he ‘isn’t sure’ if the planet is spinning.

He didn’t go as far as calling himself a Flat Earther and said the idea was 'just a theory'.

“It's a theory, it's just a theory, they teach us a lot of things. It's just a theory,” he said.

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

“I flew 20 hours today, not once did I go straight. I didn't tip over, I didn't go upside down. It's just a conspiracy theory,” he added, speaking about his journey from the US to Australia.

When host Kyle Sandilands pointed out that it’s possible to travel from America to Australia from both the east and the west coast, Shaq replied: “It's still a straight line.”

The NBA legend is open to the Flat Earth conspiracy theory Getty/iStock

The 50-year-old went on to question whether the planet is spinning, saying: “You know they say the world is spinning? I've lived on a lake for 30 years and I've never seen the lake move to the left or right.

“I like listening to them. It's not about being wrong or right, I just like listening to them.”

Shaq has spoken about the Flat Earth conspiracy theory before, stating back in 2017 that he believed the theory.

Speaking on The Big Podcast with Shaq in 2017, he said: “It's true: the Earth is flat. The Earth is flat.”

He went on: “Listen, there are three ways to manipulate the mind: what you read, what you see and what you hear.

“In school, first thing they teach us is, "Oh, Columbus discovered America"... Columbus didn't discover America. So, listen, I drive from coast to coast, and this s**t is flat to me. Satellite imagery could be drawn and made up.”

Shaq added: “I'm just saying, when I drive from Florida to New York: flat. New York to Seattle: flat. Seattle down to LA: flat. LA back to Florida: flat.”