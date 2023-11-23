Silvana Mojica seemingly confirms Dave Portnoy breakup in tearful TikTok

Silvana Mojica appears to have confirmed her breakup with Dave Portnoy in a tearful TikTok video.

The Colombian model had been dating the Barstool Sports boss since 2021, and while the pair have yet to officially announce their breakup the new video posted by Mojica doesn’t bode well for the pair.

The clip was accompanied with the caption: “Imagine you buy these for someone and then get broken up with.

”It's racked up more than 2 million views since being posted this week.

The model, aged 28, appears to be sitting on the floor in the clip.

She can be seen crying while Tracey Chapman’s ‘Fast Car’ plays in the background. Mojica is seen sifting through an assortment of cards, with one reading “Angels couldn’t be everywhere, so they sent me you”.

The video sparked a great deal of speculation in the comments, with many expressing their concern and best wishes to Mojica.

Portnoy has become one of the best-known figures in sports media over recent years, and he’s also known for his internet series called 'One Bite Pizza' where he does video reviews of pizza outlets throughout the United States.

The series recently made headlines after an argument between Portnoy and the owner of the Dragon Pizza restaurant in Sommerville, Massachusettes saw the latter branded one of the 'worst humans in history' with the venue being bombarded with negative reviews.

