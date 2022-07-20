English actor Simon Pegg believes the Star Wars fan base is “toxic.”

In a recent conversation with the men behind the SiriusXM radio show Jim and Sam, Pegg was asked about his experience with fans after appearing in both the Star Wars andStar Trek films.

Co-host Sam Roberts asked the following:

“Who have you found has the hardest fans to please when you’re like jumping into the franchises between Dr. Who, Star Trek, Star Wars. I mean, these are people who, who take these licenses very, very seriously.”

This prompted Pegg to note that he is most likely being “controversial” by admitting he feels the Star Wars fan base “seems to be the most kind of toxic at the moment.”

“I mean, I’m out of it now … I’ve apologized for the things I said about, you know, Jar Jar Binks. Cause, of course, there was a f**king actor involved. He was getting a lot of flack and … It was a human being. And because it got a lot of hate, he suffered, you know, and I feel terrible about being part of that,” Pegg added.

He was referring to actor Ahmed Best, known for playing Jar Jar Binks in prequel Star Wars films.

Best has said that he considered committing suicide after receiving backlash for portraying the amphibious sentient species.

Pegg further noted that he believes Star Trek fans have also been “very inclusive.”

“I find the Star Trek fans have always been very, very inclusive, you know, Star Trek’s about diversity. It has been since 1966; it always was,” he said.

Pegg concluded by noting that Star Trek was “woke from the beginning” and “progressive” while Star War has now reached that goal, but with criticism.

“Star Wars suddenly there’s, there’s a little bit more diversity, and everyone’s kicking off about it. And it’s, it’s really sad.”

Simon Pegg - Fandoms, Luck, Shaun of the Dead, etc - Jim Norton & Sam Roberts





