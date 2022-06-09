Snoop Dogg, who is arguably as well-known for smoking cannabis as making music, said that his blunt roller's salary increased - and people are eager to apply for the job.

In 2019, the "Gin and Juice" rapper revealed that he paid a professional blunt roller (PBR) roughly $40,000 (£31,922) to $50,000 (£39,902.50) a year.

And on Monday ( 6 June), UberFacts took to their Twitter to share the information.

And once Snoop caught wind of the tweet, he responded, pointing out the blunt roller's pay had risen.

"Inflation. Their salary went up!!" he wrote.

Not too long after that, the tweet was flooded with many responses from people who were interested in taking on the herb rolling task.



One wrote: "If your boy goes sick or you need holiday cover, hit me up. I'll cover for ya Snoop."

"Excuse me, Mr. Doggy Dogg, I've been known to pearl a mean blunt in under 5 minutes," another added.

A third wrote: "You need an extra hand? I'm sure you can pay us both."

Someone else who seemingly appreciates Snoop's compassion for his employee added:" We love Snoop Dogg being a G and giving his employee a higher salary."

The job may sound like a fun, cloudy dream, but there doesn't seem to be a spot - and there probably won't be because why would the guy quit the job?

In an interview on The Howard Stern Show, Snoop spoke about his PBR, and it seemed that he was delighted with the job his employee was doing and noted that the guy's "timing is impeccable."

"On his resumé, it says, 'What do you do?', 'I'm a blunt roller. P-B-R, professional blunt roller," he said.

Snoop continued: "Free weed – all paid expenses. Everything I get, he gets. I go get some free clothes; I give him some."

And while this may sound like the cushiest job, fellow bud lover Seth Rogen – who was also on the show –made it known that the guy is really good at what he does.

"He knows how to gauge the look on somebody's face when it seems like they want a blunt, and if they do, he gives you one," Rogan said.

