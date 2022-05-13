On Friday, Elon Musk announced his deal to buy Twitter was on hold, prompting Snoop Dogg to tweet that he would like to buy Twitter and make some changes.

Taking to his social media, the 50-year-old rapper jokingly tweeted a thread of ideas he would implement should he buy the social media platform following the news that Musk's deal was on hold.

"May have 2 buy Twitter now." Snoop wrote.

The Drop It Like It's Hot singer continued to joke about his big plans to change Twitter including replacing the board of directors with random people, making the internet free on airplanes, and giving everyone a blue checkmark.









Snoop followed up his tweets with #WhenSnoopBuysTwitter, in the hopes other people will contribute ideas for Snoop's Twitter takeover.

People quickly began inserting their own Snoop Dogg Twitter ideas.

"video length increased to 420 seconds," one Twitter user wrote.

"I am 100% in favor of Snoop Dogg buying Twitter," Amy said.

In April, Musk submitted a formal bid to buy Twitter for $44 billion after expressing his desire to make the platform more free-speech orientated by taking the company private.

Among his list of potential changes are edit buttons, reinstating accounts like Donald Trump, and getting rid of bots on Twitter.

However, the deal is now put on hold due to "pending details supporting calculation that spam/fake accounts do indeed represent less than 5% of users."

It is unclear why the number of fake accounts would affect Musk's deal going through but the Tesla CEO followed up his tweet with a reassurance that he is "still committed to acquisition".

Until Musk's Twitter deal goes through, or not, it seems Snoop will dream of his own version of Twitter where mayhem ensues.

