Elon Musk says his Twitter takeover bid is now on hold

Elon Musk has put his Twitter takeover on hold but insists he's "still committed" to making it happen.

The billionaire said he was waiting for evidence "supporting [the] calculation that spam/fake accounts do indeed represent less than 5% of users" - sending the share prices of the social media platform plunging 10%.

He entered into the deal to pay a cool $44bn (£35bn) for Twitter a couple of weeks ago, and has promised fans he'll use his ownership to protect freedom of speech.



