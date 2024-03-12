Porn star Sophia Leone told fans to 'appreciate life' in final message before death

Adult film star Sophia Leone had a heartfelt message to share with her fans before she died in an alleged “home invasion homicide”.

Leone’s death at the age of 26 was confirmed last week by her family after she was found “unresponsive” in her New Mexico apartment on 1 March.

While authorities have not confirmed it, her talent agency, 101 Modelling, claimed that her death is being treated as a “'possible home invasion homicide”.

The agency wrote: “We're going to take time off social media because this is difficult. But we do appreciate seeing the stories from people who knew her. We all agree she was a sweetheart, kind, and gentle. We all love her.”

Just months before her death, Leone shared a heartfelt message of positivity on her Instagram account all about making the most of life.

In the picture, she could be seen throwing up a peace sign and smiling with trees and greenery in the background.

She captioned the post to her 300,000 followers: “Go outside and just appreciate life a little extra today.”

In light of what happened to her, fans were left shocked by the news.

One wrote on Instagram: “I hope you knew how much you were loved. This world is so cruel. Thank you for everything.”

Another said: “Rest in peace beautiful!!! My condolences to your family and friends. We will find justice for you. You are loved.”

A GoFundMe set up in her memory has raised over $14,000 at the time of writing. Her stepfather, Mike Romero, explained funds raised “will go straight towards the costs associated with the investigation, funeral expenses, and any other costs that may arise as the family works through this heartbreak”.

