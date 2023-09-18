Sophie Anderson's husband says she’s alive after admitting to 'silly' death hoax

The husband of iconic adult star Sophie Anderson has announced that she’s alive days after starting rumours about her “death”.

Fans of the 35-year-old actress were left grief-stricken by reports on social media that she had passed away following a drug overdose.

The devastating claim was made by Anderson’s partner and fellow OnlyFans performer Damian Oliver, who doubled down when he was accused of fabricating the whole thing.

Screenshots and messages shared online show Oliver telling friends and admirers of the adult entertainer that she had “died unfortunately”, and even providing details of her funeral.

In one X/Twitter reply, he insisted that he “hadn’t lied” about the “bad news”, adding that people could pay their respects at a crematorium in Bromley, southeast London, last Tuesday.

However, on the evening of Sunday 10 September, Anderson’s one-time 'C**k Destroyers' collaborator Rebecca More reassured the concerned community that the 35-year-old was alive and well.



Writing on X/Twitter, More said that the Metropolitan Police “have spoken to Sophie and she is [OK]”.

The update was met with a collective sigh of relief from hordes of loyal supporters, while many shared their confusion and revulsion at the rumours.

Meanwhile, Oliver responded to More’s claim, writing: “Not the case so cringe. More is out for herself. [It’s] funny to see sheep still believe her lies.”

However, on Wednesday, the former Crystal Palace Youth footballer tweeted a lengthy statement, revealing that he had “20 hours in a cell because of the stupid hoax”.

He continued: “I cannot say anything more as part of my bail conditions but it was just a silly drunken joke.”

Oliver then lashed out at More, insisting she was “not a friend” of Anderson. “Sophie hates her. Sophie loves me.”

He then dropped two bombshells, writing: “We are having a baby. We are also now married. We are unbreakable.”

His message was swiftly followed up by a photo showing him standing beside Anderson, apparently during their wedding, which he claimed took place at the Little White Chapel in Las Vegas.

Oliver shared a photo captioned: "Marrying the love of my life" @DAMIANOLIVERXXX/X

Oliver also ominously insisted that he had “saved Sophie many times” and that he had had to do “nasty s**t” to cover her surgery.”

It comes just weeks after one of Anderson’s 32JJ-sized breast implants exploded while she was in the shower, days after she’d suffered sepsis for the fourth time in a year.

The blue movie legend has undergone major breast reconstruction surgery and told M.E.N back in July that the ongoing issues had seriously impacted her work.

In the interview with the local news outlet, she credited Oliver with helping her get through her “darkest days”, saying that she and her beau had been “inseparable” since they met on set together two-and-a-half years ago.

“I honestly couldn’t have asked for anyone better to be by my side during all of this,” Sophie said. “He’s been my total support when I've not felt good.”

Damian Oliver and Sophie Anderson have been "inseparable" since they first met @mrdamianoliver/Instagram

At the time of writing, there had been no word from Anderson herself about her wellbeing, with her last X/Twitter posts shared last month.



On 12 August, the 35-year-old uploaded a video of herself in a nightclub in Clapham, followed by a series of emotional tweets.

In them, she wrote: “Wish my [Damian Oliver] was here.

“I miss him so much.”

Indy100 has contacted Damian Oliver, Sophie Anderson and Rebecca More for comment.

