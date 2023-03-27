How to make Stanley Tucci’s viral pasta for breakfast recipe

Everyone on TikTok is completely taken with Stanley Tucci and the recent pasta recipe he's cooked up.

The 62-year-old Julia & Julia actor took to the video-sharing platform where he shared how he used his leftover Farfalle pasta to create a new dish.

“I sautéed garlic, onion, panchetta, and some peas, and then put them into a little casserole dish, baking dish, with the pasta and then Besciamella – Besciamella sauce – and mixed it all up with little things of butter on top and parmigiano," he said while sporting his signature glasses and a jumper tied over his shoulders.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Tucci then took the olive-green baking dish out of his toaster oven to show how it's been cooking, as the camera panned to the delicious cooked pasta.

“It’s only 10 o’clock in the morning, and I think I’m gonna have it right now,” Tucci confessed, with a laugh.

In the caption of the video, Tucci wrote, "Breakfast, brunch or lunch? Not sure but it was f’ing delicious.”

@stanley.tucci breakfast, brunch or lunch? Not sure but it was f’ing delicious. #foodtok

Since sharing his breakfast pasta recipe, Tucci's video received 4.5m as his fans shared their love for him and his food.

One person wrote: "10 a.m. pasta? He's just like me for real."

"Sir, this is a thirst trap," another person said.

A third added: "How am I supposed to date anyone when ik that Stanley Tucci exists."

"Oh my goodness, this sounds so decadent," a fourth person commented.

Someone else replied: "Your cooking is like your acting... awesome!"

With 1.2m followers, Tucci often updates his audience with various cooking and food-tasting videos. In his most popular video, which sits at 6.4m views is just a clip of him sharing what he had for lunch.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.