Stephen Colbert, who’s worth $75m, admitted that he doesn’t mind paying high gas prices - and people on social media are rolling their eyes.
In a clip shared to Twitter, the late-night host started off his monologue to speak on the US and European allies looking to ban imports of Russian oil amid the invasion of Ukraine.
“Russia has been hit with a series of crippling sanctions … take that Putin! We’re not going to buy our gas from a war criminal, we’re going to buy it from the good guys - Saudi Arabia,” Colbert said.
“Today, the average gas price in America hit an all-time record high of over $4 per gallon. That stings, but a clean conscience is worth a buck or two. I’m willing to pay $4 a gallon. Hell, I’ll pay $15 a gallon cause I drive a Tesla,” he continued.
.@StephenAtHome: "Today, the average gas price in America hit an all-time record high of over $4/gallon. OK, that stings, but a clean conscience is worth a buck or two. It\u2019s important. I\u2019m willing to pay $4/gallon. Hell, I\u2019ll pay $15 a gallon b/c I drive a Tesla"pic.twitter.com/my8Ukya5rQ— Tom Elliott (@Tom Elliott) 1646739017
But while his message was well-intentioned, a very, very rich guy brushing off the cost of essentials struck some as tone-deaf.
“'I don't mind paying $15 a gallon, cause I drive a Tesla' is a joke, until you realize that it really defines the disconnect between the mentality of celebrities and the people who have to drive to work every day in a car that costs less than $50k,” someone wrote.
“Nice of rich people to mock the poor like this @StephenAtHome - must be so nice not to have the same concerns as regular people,” another added.
A third made the assumption that Colbert potentially has “an assistant” shop for him and wrote: “Doesn't he realize it's not just the cost of fuel? But the cost of everything? Delivery trucks need to fuel up too, and very few of those are electric. Of course, he doesn't. He has an assistant who does all his shopping for him.”
Check out those reactions below:
This is how you know we\u2019ve got them. They can\u2019t pivot. All they can do is whine and denigrate you for not being on their side. Their side has destroyed the country and Stephen doesn\u2019t know real people. These gas hikes hurt the working poor\u2026who can\u2019t afford a Tesla— Matt Vespa (@Matt Vespa) 1646750351
This is precisely why late night liberal moralist garbage doesn\u2019t work as comedy. You can\u2019t have millionaires on TV telling people to suck it up and pay more for gas so they have a \u201cclear conscience,\u201d on one war when we continue to finance several others the media never mentions.https://twitter.com/tomselliott/status/1501158360368001026\u00a0\u2026— Tim Dillon (@Tim Dillon) 1646760356
This is literally just state propaganda.https://twitter.com/tomselliott/status/1501158360368001026\u00a0\u2026— Fact Checking Familiaris (@Fact Checking Familiaris) 1646758532
This meme has gotten a real workout this week.pic.twitter.com/hUSDY26Y4L— George W. Smith, from City Council (@George W. Smith, from City Council) 1646742142
Wow. The millionaire doesn't mind inflation. How stunning. How brave.— There Are Four Lights (@There Are Four Lights) 1646742667
The soaring gas prices come after an increase in the price of crude oil, with the price of international benchmark Brent crude costing $128.99 a barrel on Tuesday. That is an increase of 4.6 per cent over the last month.
And in data collected from the US Energy Information Administration in 2020, Russia was marked in third place on the list of the largest producers of petroleum products in the world.
