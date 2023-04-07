Stormy Daniels has given her thoughts on the recent indictment of former president Donald Trump and revealed that her life “whole life is a freaking ‘SNL’ skit."

The 44-year-old porn star spoke to Piers Morgan on his 'Uncensored' show on Thursday after the interview was abruptly cancelled last week over "security issues."

This has since given authorities in New York the chance to arraign Trump, making him the first former US president in history to face criminal charges over alleged hush money payments made to Daniels during the 2016 election campaign.

Daniels though admitted that she didn't immediately find out that Trump had been indicted because she was riding a horse that just so happened to be named 'Redemption.'

Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter

During her 90-minute interview on Piers Morgan Uncensored, Daniels admitted that she "kind of forgot about it" because she was "straddling a horse named Redemption when he got indicted."

The horse was apparently a birthday gift given to her back in March and the choice of name for the animal does appear to have some irony surrounding it.

"Redemption is his name … I can’t make this up," she went on to say, adding that her "whole life is a freaking ‘SNL’ skit."

When she finally found out Daniels said that her phone was "melting" but didn't agree with a statement from her attorney who tweeted that the decision to indict Trump was "no cause for joy."

“There’s no cause for joy’ … I was just ecstatic,” Daniels added, admitting that she toasted the news with Jack Daniels and coke, which is one of the inspirations behind her porn star moniker.

After celebrating she did finally see the bigger picture around Trump as "there is no joy in the fact that we had somebody in office that had this much power to cause these [alleged crimes]." She did caveat this by saying that "in the moment, I was like, ‘F–k yeah.'"

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.