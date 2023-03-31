Stormy Daniels cancels Piers Morgan interview over mysterious 'security issues'

Piers Morgan announced a world exclusive interview with the porn star who could end up bringing down Donald Trump - only to update viewers that she'd pulled out over mysterious 'security concerns'.

"Unfortunately, Stormy Daniels has had to suddenly postpone our interview tonight due to some security issues that have arisen. Hope she’s OK," Morgan tweeted.

Whatever could it mean? Viewers were left puzzled.

She was due to appear on Morgan’s "Uncensored" show which is aired in the UK on TalkTV and in the US on Fox Nation.

The interview would have been her first interview since Donald Trump was indicted on Thursday over an alleged campaign fraud and hush money scheme.

The indictment means he's the first former president to face criminal charges. He is expected to surrender to Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg's office early next week.

One follower mocked Piers for reportedly canceling his vacation to be in the studio for the interview:

Another joked about the potential reason she turned down the interview:

