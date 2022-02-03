Oscar-winning actress Susan Sarandon is being criticized for comparing the NYPD to fascism in a Tweet from Tuesday.

Sarandon, an avid supporter of police reform, re-posted a tweet that said, "I'm gonna tell my kids this is what fascism looks like" with a photo of police officers gathering on Fifth Avenue for the funeral of a fallen officer.

Sarandon added a black background with flames erupting around the tweet and wrote, "So, if all these cops weren't needed for CRIME that day, doesn't that mean they aren't needed ANY day?"

The photo Sarandon and the tweet are referencing is from 22-year-old officer Jason Rivera's funeral on January 28th. Rivera was killed alongside his partner, 27-year-old Wilbert Mora, after responding to a domestic disturbance call. Both officers were shot at the scene.

Rivera and Wilbert's funerals were held on Fifth Avenue at St. Patrick's Cathedral. Wilber's was on Wednesday.

Sign up for our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Sarandon's tweet was met with backlash on social media. Many criticized her lack of empathy for the fallen officers.

"You seriously need help, let's hope you never need us" one user responded.

"No. It means they had the day off and attended a funeral. How unfeeling and insensitive do you have to be to mock people morning the loss of a brother," another Twitter user said.

Other users applauded Sarandon's use of her platform saying she had proved a point about an abundance of police.

"If all those cops were there on their days off that’s evidence there’s too many cops. Thank you for proving the point," a Twitter user commented.

"Nailed it" another user tweeted.

Sarandon is an outspoken activist with a long history of advocating for her beliefs.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.