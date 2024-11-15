Fans of Sylvester Stallone have been sharing their disappointment online after he declared his support for Donald Trump.

The actor, who is best known for playing the fictional boxer Rocky Balboa, celebrated Trump’s controversial victory at a black tie event.

Stallone delivered a speech before Trump took to the stage. “When I made Rocky, if you remember the first image was a picture of Jesus and it said ‘Resurrection, AC Club’. I found a church that had been converted into a boxing ring,” the Hollywood icon told guests.

“So the image pans down from Jesus on to Rocky being hit and that moment he was the chosen person, and that’s how I began the journey. Something was going to happen, this man was going to go through a metamorphosis and change lives. Just like President Trump.”

And that was not all Stallone had to say about Trump. “We’re in the presence of a really mythical character,” he gushed. “I love mythology. This individual does not exist on this planet. Nobody in the world could have pulled off what he pulled off, so I’m in awe.”

Stallone went even further by hailing Trump “the second George Washington”.

This comparison comes after Trump allegedly criticised Washington because he did not add his own name to his property, unlike Trump Tower and Trump Plaza.

Stallone went on: “And I’ll just say this, and I mean it. When George Washington defended his country, he had no idea that he was going to change the world. Cause without him, you could imagine what the world would look like. Guess what? We got the second George Washington. Congratulations.”





Trump likely enjoyed all the compliments and comparisons, after he previously posted a picture of himself apparently modelled on Rocky Balboa on Instagram.

Fans of Stallone, on the other hand, were saddened by the news of Stallone’s unwavering support for the next president.

“Damn. Sylvester Stallone was MAGA all this time? I’m so confused,” one fan mused on X.

Another disappointed X user wrote: “Stallone? Really??? I guess I’m the guy that roots for Drago now…”

A third commented: “Stallone came out as MAGA. Too many punches to the head making those Rocky movies.”

While someone else complained: “What the hell @TheSlyStallone.. you have three daughters. How can you support someone who shows nothing but contempt and disrespect towards women?!”

The event was the America First Policy Institute Gala held in Palm Beach, Florida at the Mar-a-Lago club on Thursday night.

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.