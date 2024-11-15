Donald Trump snipes at Elon Musk's constant presence: 'I can't get him out of here'

It feels as though Elon Musk has been as Donald Trump's beck and call at every turn for the past few weeks, ever since he was invited to speak at Trump's rally in Butler, Pennsylvania at the start of October - when the US President-elect returned to the site of his first assassination attempt.

The X / Twitter and Tesla owner was cheerleading for Trump long before that but they've been seemingly glued to each other's side since that moment. This is only set to continue with Trump naming Musk to lead a new Department of Government Efficiency (Doge).

And it seems Trump may be starting to grow tired of Musk already.

At a speech on November 14 at Mar-a-Lago, a resort and national historic landmark in Palm Beach, Florida which the US President-elect owns, he said: "Elon, what a job, what a job he does. He's great, he happens to be a really good guy. You know, he likes this place. I can't get him out of here."

Speaking to House Republicans on November 13, Trump made a similar comment: "Elon won't go home. I can't get rid of him, at least until I don't like him."

Musk was even recently spotted in a Trump family photo.

Donald Trump may already be growing tired of Elon Musk's constant presence / Carlos Barria, Reuters

On November 10, sources told CNN anchor Kaitlan Collins has been at Trump's side at Mar-a-Lago pretty well every day since the election.

"Musk has been in the room when world leaders called Trump, and we've learned he's also weighing in on staffing decisions, making clear his preference for certain roles, even," Collins said.

In a separate CNN broadcast, Kara Swisher, a veteran tech journalist, said Trump insiders were confused and unnerved by the extent of Musk's influence.

"He definitely inserts himself all the time; that's his style. That's why he's just suddenly shown up there like the guest that wouldn't leave," she said. "I've heard from Trump people calling me saying 'oh wow, this is odd'. And I'm like yeah it is, you'll see much more of it.

"But he's not going anywhere until Trump throws him out. Which could happen, because they're both really strong personalities who like to be at the centre of attention."

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.