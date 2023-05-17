Taylor Lautner is 'praying' for John Mayer as Taylor Swift prepares new album

With Taylor Swift's re-recorded version of her album Speak Now coming out soon, Taylor Lautner has jokingly said he's "praying" for John Mayer.

The singer's third studio album will be re-released on July 9, as part of a project to re-record her first six albums due to a dispute of her master rights - so far Swift has re-released 2008's Fearless and 2012's Red.

Many of the songs on Speak Now are on the topic of love and relationships that have led to speculation over the years as to who they are about, such as the apologetic breakup track 'Back To December' reportedly referring to Taylor Lautner.

The pair dated briefly in 2009 after co-starring as a high school couple in the romcom Valentine’s Day, with the 'Back to December' being all about apologising to an ex who treated them well in a relationship.

While fans are convinced heartbreak ballad 'Dear John' is about John Mayer who dated between late 2009 and 2010 - at the time she was 19 and he was 32.

As the lyrics go: "Dear John, I see it all now it was wrong/ Don’t you think 19’s too young to be played by/ Your dark twisted games when I loved you so?"

Given the new album release is approaching, Lautner was quizzed about his feelings on this during an appearance on Today on Tuesday (16 May).

"I think it's a great album. Yeah, I feel safe," the Twilight actor said, however there's someone else he's thinking about, as he added: "Praying for John."



Swift took to her social media earlier this month to announce Speak Now (Taylor's Version) which will include six 'From The Vault' unheard tracks.

"I first made Speak Now, completely self-written, between the ages of 18 and 20," she wrote.





"The songs that came from this time in my life were marked by their brutal honesty, unfiltered diaristic confessions and wild wistfulness.

"I love this album because it tells a tale of growing up, flailing, flying and crashing … and living to speak about it."

Currently, Swift is on her Eras Tour while dating rumours circulate about her and The 1975 frontman Matty Healy.

