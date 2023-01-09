Taylor Swift was described as 'urethral' and the pun responses were extraordinary

How far can one typo go? Just ask one Twitter user who mixed up the word "ethereal" when trying to describe Taylor Swift.

On Saturday, Twitter user @TSwiftFTC, posted a photo of Swift on the red carpet at the 2019 Golden Globe Awards, seemingly to praise the singer-songwriter's dress.

However, instead of saying "ethereal" which the Twitter user seemingly meant to say, they wrote, "4 Years ago today, Taylor Swift looked urethral at the Golden Globe Awards."

While only a small typo, the two words mean very different things, leading to mockery on Twitter.

Ethereal means "extremely delicate and light in a way that seems too perfect for this world."

Urethral is "the duct by which urine is conveyed out of the body from the bladder, and which in male vertebrates also conveys semen."

Unfortunate mistake.

But one that Twitter users had fun playing off of.

Although some Twitter users pointed out TSwiftFTC's mistake, others thought the typo was very funny and made their own jokes and puns- all urethra-adjacent.

One doctor tried to understand where TSwiftFTC was coming from by making a vague urethra diagram out of the photo.



But for anyone who thought 'hmm maybe this is urethral,' you're out of luck.

A urologist confirmed that Swift did not appear urethral at the 2019 Golden Globes.



Here's to hoping Swift looks ethereal at her Era's Tour and not urethral.

