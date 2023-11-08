Theory resurfaces that Taylor Swift was once an active 4Chan user

A theory has resurfaced online that pop star Taylor Swift was previously a 4chan user.

For those who don't know, 4chan is an image board website known for its controversial and offensive content posted by users.

For years, a theory has existed surrounding the Blank Space singer being a potential user on the site, and it has seemingly resurfaced as many talk about their clues for the theory.

Here is some of the evidence users have gathered:

1) In November 2011, a user asked 4chan to name their cat, with one suggestion being Meredith. A day later, Taylor Swift debuted her her cat Meredith.

2) Faces very similar to Swift's have show up on 4chan. With users going so far as to compare backgrounds featured in the pictures on 4chan and other photos uploaded by Swift on social media.

3) A /b/tard (a forum on 4chan) claims they once spoke to a musician on Omegle who said her name was Taylor and that she was on 4chan.

4) A user on the forum asked 4chan why they would say if they knew Taylor Swift would be reading it.

5) "One of the 50 most famous people on the planet" asked the forum for questions.

6) A 4chan user posted "Nothing quite like a freezing cold, wintery beach", the same day Swift posted the same thing to Twitter.





Of course, this isn't exactly the most compelling evidence, and it's more likely to be a regular person crafting the illusion of being Swift by taking photos form her social media and some sly Photoshop.

4chan's founder Christopher Poole (a.k.a moot) told /b/ forum to stop talking about it, saying the photos can all be found online and the screenshots are Photoshopped. He added that the photos are posted from an IP "that is definitely not her."

Of course, when did a disproved theory stop anyone from believing it?

"Taylor Swift pays moot to say she isn't on /b/ so she can remain anonymous", wrote one speculative user on Reddit.

