Taylor Swift dragged for silence on 'raging conflicts', climate and injustice

Taylor Swift has been called out for staying silent on issues like climate change and the “raging conflicts” going on in the world.

In recent years, the American singer-songwriter has seen huge success, smashing chart records and making millions from global concert tours.

As a result of her success and the platform that comes along with it, Swift recently caught the attention of an Australian columnist who criticised the star for her silence on some of the major issues facing our world.

In the column, published in The Saturday Paper in Australia, writer Santilla Chingaipe suggested the star’s appeal comes from the fact she “confirms whiteness” for Americans in “a country failing to confront its own anxieties about race, class and gender”.

Swift was accused of living in an “apolitical” world by failing to speak up on issues that affect other women her age, including the “climate emergency, being repeatedly failed by our political leaders, racial injustice, the raging conflicts”.

Doubt was also cast on the motive when Swift has spoken about issues in the past, such as the misogyny she has faced as a woman in the entertainment industry, with the writer arguing that “she has found a way to profit from it”.

The singer was also accused of aligning with marginalised groups “only when convenient” and cited the rapper Ice Spice being in her box as a guest during the Super Bowl, particularly given Swift’s former partner Matty Healy’s controversial comments about her.

The writer argued that the “optics serve the function of being perceived as good – and it ends there”.

Swift has recently been embroiled in a bizarre right-wing conspiracy theory, with believers suggesting she is behind a secret government plot to re-elect President Joe Biden.

