Taylor Swift and Ice Spice have become an instant meme

All eyes were on Taylor Swift and her showbiz pals who were cheering on the Kansas City Chiefs at the Super Bowl on Sunday - and their priceless reactions instantly became a meme.

Swift, who travelled from Tokyo, Japan to the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas to support her boyfriend and Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce was joined by actor Blake Lively and rapper Ice Spice, along with the pop star's pal Ashley Avignon, as they all watched the Chiefs take the victory from Kelce's VIP suite.

At one point, the 'Deli' rapper can be seen with her hands clasped under her chin as Swift is mid-jump and gasping at what's going on in all-important the game against the San Francisco 49ers.

Each of their different reactions sparked a reaction online as one viral tweet posted a snap of the four and wrote: "4 moods only."

Since then, people (including some Swifties) joked how they too are just confused as Ice Spice looks at what exactly is going on in the match.

Meanwhile, a clip has been making rounds of Swift introducing Ice Spice to Kelce's brother, Jason Kelce who is also an NFL player for the Philadelphia Eagles.

And of course, this unexpected and "most random" meeting prompted some humourous reactions.

















Elsewhere, here are the best Super Bowl 2024 memes as the Chiefs and Taylor Swift win and the 49ers lose in a match that went into overtime and ended in a 25-22 victory for the Chiefs.

This recent Super Bowl win means that the Chiefs are back-to-back winners of the coveted NFL championship game after they won last year against the Philadelphia Eagles.

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.