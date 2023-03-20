NFL star admits that he got 'tired’ just watching Taylor Swift's epic 3-hour concert

JJ Watt is in his Taylor Swift era.

On Sunday, Watt, 33, posted a video to his Twitter raving about Swift’s performance on her Era Tour.

The former Arizona Cardinals defensive-end player attended Swift’s concert alongside his wife and her friends in Glendale, Arizona this past weekend.

“I’ve got a few observations from the show, first off: unbelievable,” Watt said.

He complimented the production, set design, and sound quality of the concert, believing it was done “the right way” for Swift’s fans.

But mostly, Watt was impressed by Swift’s energetic performance.

“It was 44 songs. Three hours and 15 minutes long and she did not stop the whole time,” he said. “There was no intermission, there was no halftime, there was no TV time-outs.”

He estimated the longest break Swift took was three minutes “for a costume change.”

“She didn’t even look tired. I was tired and I was just sitting there.”

Swift embarked on her highly anticipated Eras Tour this weekend in Arizona. It is meant to be a tour celebrating and performing songs from all her albums.

In 10 acts, Swift performs select songs from each album including her most recent Midnights.

It is the first time Swift is touring since her 2018 Reputation tour, making it highly sought-after.

Swift found herself in the middle of controversy earlier this year when tickets were released on Ticketmaster to select fans, only for the site to crash and make it difficult for people to buy tickets.

Despite playing professional American football for 11 years, Watt was “thoroughly impressed” by how Swift managed to maintain her energy levels through the three-hour-long concert experience.



“You can tell when somebody does something at the top of their game and is trying to do the right way for their fans, and this, this is done the right way,” Watt said.

Watt was so impressed he even walked away from Swift’s concert with merch.

