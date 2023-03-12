A city in Arizona will temporarily change its name in honour of Taylor Swift

A city in Arizona is temporarily changing its name in honour of Taylor Swift.

Glendale are paying homage to Swift as she is set to kick off her North American leg of her highly anticipated Era's Tour at the city's Capital One at State Farm Stadium.

In a statement, a week before the shows commence, City officials released a statement jam-packed with Swift song lyrics to tease an announcement.

“There is no need to calm down, we’re fearless and doing something highly unusual to celebrate the fact that Taylor’s concerts start right here!

“We know all too well that she’s one of the most influential artists of her generation and we are writing our own love story for her and greeting every Swiftie in style!”

While what the city's name will be temporarily change to remains unknown, Glendale Mayor Jerry Weiers is set to read an official proclamation on Monday, March 13.

(Swifties will know that 13 is Swift favourite number).

The name change will be in effect during the two days Swift plays in Glendale (March 17 and 18).

In the meantime, fans have been guessing and joking about what the name will be.

















The start of Swift's Era's tour on March 18 comes after Ticketmaster's fiasco where its website crashed when tickets were on sale, leaving thousands of Swifties disappointed.

Ticketmaster has since apologised to Swift and the fans, while the company is being investigated by Tennessee Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti, and the situation was brought up at a Senate Committee judicial hearing back in January.

“There are a multitude of reasons why people had such a hard time trying to get tickets and I’m trying to figure out how this situation can be improved moving forward,” Swift said in a statement following the debacle.

“I’m not going to make excuses for anyone because we asked them, multiple times, if they could handle this kind of demand and we were assured they could.”

